BREAKING: Court Rejects Suit Challenging Sowore’s Detention

A federal high court sitting in Abuja on Wednesday dismissed a suit challenging the detention of Omoyele Sowore, main convener of #RevolutionNow movement.

The presiding judge, Evelyn Maha, ruled that hearing the application would mean reviewing the court order directing the Department of State Services (DSS) to detain Sowore.

A federal High Court had on August 8 granted the DSS permission to detain Sowore for 45 days as against the 90 days requested.

Information Nigeria recalls that Sowore, Publisher of Sahara Reporters, was arrested by security operatives on August 2nd.

His arrest and detention are not unconnected to #RevolutionNow, a series of planned protests against bad governance in Nigeria.