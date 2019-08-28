BREAKING: Court Rejects Suit Challenging Sowore’s Detention

by Verity
Omoyele sowore
Omoyele Sowore

A federal high court sitting in Abuja on Wednesday dismissed a suit challenging the detention of Omoyele Sowore, main convener of #RevolutionNow movement.

Read Also: RevolutionNow: DSS Set To Detain Sowore For 3 Months

The presiding judge, Evelyn Maha, ruled that hearing the application would mean reviewing the court order directing the Department of State Services (DSS) to detain Sowore.

A federal High Court had on August 8 granted the DSS permission to detain Sowore for 45 days as against the 90 days requested.

Information Nigeria recalls that Sowore, Publisher of Sahara Reporters, was arrested by security operatives on August 2nd.

His arrest and detention are not unconnected to #RevolutionNow, a series of planned protests against bad governance in Nigeria.

 

Tags from the story
DSS Detention, Omoyele Sowore
0

You may also like

Jonathan, Eternal Hero and Champion of Democracy – Presidency

Impunity against Journalist will never be tolerated – Lai Mohammed

Friends share shocking story of how their friend almost got raped by a gay hairstylist

Kogi: My Opposition To Bello Based On Principle, Not ATribal Fight – Faleke

Nasarawa Assembly Fumes As Al-Makura Shuns Invitation

Wizkid Discloses Who His Favorite Artist is Between Rema, FireboyDML and Terri

Why FG Reduced MTN Fine – Minister

Reps Chief Whip, Ado Doguwa To Drag Jibrin To Court For Slander Over Budget Padding Allegation

16-year-old boy who murdered Nigerian teenager in London arrested

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *