BREAKING: Police Quiz Fatoyinbo Over Rape Allegations

Fatoyinbo
COZA Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo

Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, the Founder and Senior Of Commonwealth Of Zion Assembly (COZA), is being interrogated by police detectives over rape allegations.

This was revealed by Force spokesperson, ACP Frank Mba, adding that the cleric is being grilled at the force criminal investigation department in Abuja.

Read Also: COZA: PFN Declares Probe Inconclusive After Pastor Fatoyinbo Failed To Show Up

Busola Dakolo, a photographer and wife of popular singer, Timi Dakolo had accused pastor Fatoyinbo of raping her when she was just a teenager in Olorin, Kwara state, an allegation that was vehemently denied by the pastor, even though he initially stepped down from the pulpit when the allegations came up barely two months ago.

