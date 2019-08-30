Bride Price Is Biblical But No Christian Is Mandated To Pay It: Daddy Freeze

Controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze, has opined that bride price is a biblical practice but not Christian.
Speaking in an Instagram post he added that no daughter of his would-be married with a bride price as a result.
No daughter of mine would be bought or sold like a commodity. – Bride price is biblical, yes, but NOT christian! It’s not everything that is biblical that is christian. – No where was any christian mandated to pay bride price and since we are all one in Christ (Galatians 3:28 There is no longer Jew or Gentile, slave or free, male and female. For you are all one in Christ), neither male nor female. So unless groom price is introduced as well, let’s do away with a tradition that that in many places indicates that a woman has been bought and if she wants to leave the marriage she must leave the children of the marriage behind, absolute, ridiculous buffoonery and utter nonsense! – A clear biblical example of where murder was a ‘bride price’ as David killed 200 men and cut their penises just to marry Saul’s daughter. – ◄ 1 Samuel 18:27 ► New International Version David took his men with him and went out and killed two hundred Philistines and brought back their foreskins. They counted out the full number to the king so that David might become the king’s son-in-law. Then Saul gave him his daughter Michal in marriage.