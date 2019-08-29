Buhari Holds Bilateral Meeting With Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe

by Olayemi Oladotun

President Muhammadu Buhari held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Of Japan during TICAD7 in Yokohama Japan on Thursday, August 29,2019.

President Buhari
President Buhari and PM of Japan, Shinzo Abe

The president has been a subject of heavy criticism from several angles in Nigeria over his absence at the G7 summit in France.

Also Read: The Man In Japan Is Not Buhari But Jibrin Of Sudan, Bring Him Out For DNA: IPOB (VIDEO)

A particular critic, Reno Omokri even went as far as calling President Buhari a jobless person who fraternizes with junior ministers of other countries.

However, on Wednesday news broke out that PM of Japan opened the conference.

See picture below:

President Buhari
President Buhari with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan alongside L-R: DG NIA Amb. Rufai Abubakar, Nigerian Ambassador to Japan Amb. Mohammed Gana Yisa, Governor Babajide Sanwoolu of Lagos State, Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazak of Kwara State, NSA Babagana Monguno and Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State.
Tags from the story
G7 Summit, japan, President Muhammadu Buhari, Reno Omokri, Shinzo Abe
0

You may also like

Adamawa Guber Poll: Prepare For Violent Surprise From Boko Haram – Security Expert Tells FG, INEC

Osun APC Warns Sambo Against Importing ‘War’ Into S/West

Shehu Sani, Reno Omokri criticise Akwa Ibom state for denying Buhari the use of its stadium

Femoi Fani Kayode

‘I stopped eating cow meat when I learnt that the herders have sex with the cows’- Femi Fani-Kayode

Why We Won’t Submit To Buhari’s TSA – NASS

Strong member of cabal in Buhari’s government, revealed(photo)

I Did Not Request For Armoured Cars – Oduah

Mr. Bello Adoke (SAN)

Malabu Oil Deal: Declare Ex-AGF, Adoke Wanted, Sagay Tells EFCC

2015: If APC Chooses Me As Its Candidate, I’ll Contest, Says Buhari

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *