Buhari Holds Bilateral Meeting With Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe

President Muhammadu Buhari held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Of Japan during TICAD7 in Yokohama Japan on Thursday, August 29,2019.

The president has been a subject of heavy criticism from several angles in Nigeria over his absence at the G7 summit in France.

A particular critic, Reno Omokri even went as far as calling President Buhari a jobless person who fraternizes with junior ministers of other countries.

However, on Wednesday news broke out that PM of Japan opened the conference.

