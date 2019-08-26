Burna Boy Dumps Stefflon Don, Returns To Princess Shyngle: Report

Nigerian singer, Burna Boy has allegedly broken up with British rapper, Stefflon Don barely a year into their relationship.

Reports claim the popular singer, has fully returned to the Ghanaian actress Shyngle, who he started dating in 2018 and never really left, despite his affair with the Jamaican-born British rapper.

A post by Instablog show videos of the singer and the actress having fun together at an outlet in Lagos.

Video of them having a FaceTime session where they were reminiscing also surfaced online.

Meanwhile, a heartbroken Stef has been dropping hints through her Instagram story, the latest one being the chorus of her smash hit “hurting me.”

However, the involved parties are yet to address the rumors.

See full post below: