Burna Boy Finally Reacts To Split Rumors

Nigerian superstar, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy has reacted to the news that he dumped his girlfriend, Stefflon Don for his ex, Ghanaian actress, Princess Shyngle.

Information Nigeria recalls the news made rounds online after a video of the singer and actress on facetime and going on a date went viral.

The singer, who is no longer in charge of his Instagram account, tweeted;

“If there is really a God, then There must be a special place in HELL for bloggers”

This is coming after he had shared a post on his Insta-story that he had no time for bullshit.

Stefflon Don debunked the rumor revealing she and her boo are good.

See his post below: