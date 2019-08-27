Cassie Poses Naked As She Cradles Her Bump In Birthday Photos

American music star and actress, Cassie has taken to Instagram to release more photos of her baby bump while celebrating her birthday.

Cassie, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Alex Fine, turned 33 on Monday and decided on sharing more intimate photos of her growing baby bump on social media.

Cassie who dated rapper Diddy on and off for 11 years, captioned one of the images, ‘Birthday Suit.’

The singer made headlines over the years over her relationship with the music mogul and businessman.

See more photos below;