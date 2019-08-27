Cassie Poses Naked As She Cradles Her Bump In Birthday Photos

by Temitope Alabi

Cassie

American music star and actress, Cassie has taken to Instagram to release more photos of her baby bump while celebrating her birthday.

Cassie, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Alex Fine, turned 33 on Monday and decided on sharing more intimate photos of her growing baby bump on social media.

Read Also: Cassie and Diddy Split Up After 11 Years

Cassie who dated rapper Diddy on and off for 11 years, captioned one of the images, ‘Birthday Suit.’

The singer made headlines over the years over her relationship with the music mogul and businessman.

See more photos below;

View this post on Instagram

Birthday Suit

A post shared by Casandra (@cassie) on

View this post on Instagram

33 🎉

A post shared by Casandra (@cassie) on

 

Tags from the story
Alex Fine, cassie, Diddy
0

You may also like

Still on the matter: TuFace’s Charity Auction

Still on the matter: TuFace’s Charity Auction

Chris Brown and Rihanna breaking up for the 100th time

Finally, Uti Nwachukwu meets TBoss, gushes about how far she has come (Photos)

Daniella Okeke Is All Decked In Gucci In Glamorous Photos

Celebrity Birthday: Tiwa Savage Clocks 33 Today

10 Nigerian Female Singers Whose Voices Are As Beautiful As Nightingale

#BBNaija: TBoss Reveals She Would Spend The N25m Prize In One Week

#BBNaija: Debie-Rise Shades Tboss In New Interview (Watch Video)

How I Met My Fiancé At A Restaurant – Stephanie Coker

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *