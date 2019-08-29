Chidinma Ekile Stuns Instagram With Amazing Photo In Pink See-Through Lace

Popular Nigerian singer, Chidinma Ekile has taken to her Instagram page to stun her followers with a beauty picture of herself.

The former MTN project fame winner, who has been away from the music space, kept her fans glued to her page in a see-through lace.

Also Read: Angry Kizz Daniel warns fan who wants to suck Chidinma’s lips nicely

The female music artiste likes to show her glad mood whenever she’s surely in the mood, and her bounty sweet radiance is always so fascinating to the eyes.

She shared some gorgeous snapshots of herself dressed in a fabulous costume.

See her post below: