Manchester United and English defender, Chris Smalling is set to exit Old Trafford after serving the Manchester club for a long period.

The English defender is close to joining Roma on a season-long loan for a €3m (£2.7m) fee, according to Sky in Italy.

Also Read: Chelsea Continue Impressive Record Despite Heavy Defeat To Manchester United

This is the second transfer United will be conducting with Serie A in the past few days after Inter Milan signed Chilean forward, Alexis Sanchez.