“Come Home, I Want To Show You Something” – Adesua Beckons On Banky W

Nollywood actress, Adesua Wellington couldn’t get her eyes off her husband, Banky W‘s new post on his Instagram page.

Celebrity couple, Adesua and Banky W
The singer had shared a handsome photo of himself sitting at One Africa Music Fest held in London.

Taking to the comment section, the actress, who couldn’t resist, beckoned on him to come home, stating that she wanted to show him something.

Banky W playfully revealed that he was on his way to the Airport.

Many wonder what the something could be.

See the exchange below:

Banky W and Adesua's exchange

