Condom Shortage Hits Uganda

There are chances that the number of HIV/AIDS and other sexually transmitted diseases related cases may increase in Uganda, considering a reported shortage of the availability of condoms.

The reports state that the country’s ministry of health is denying it, but the fact is that Ugandans cannot easily get condoms when needed.

Read Also: BBNaija Provides Condoms For Housemates But No Bible, Quran

It was also reported that the shortage is as a result of the withdrawal of donor aid funding to the sector.

The East African country is said to require about 240 units of condoms in a year but has only 132 units available in 2019.