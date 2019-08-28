Condom Shortage Hits Uganda

by Verity
Condoms

There are chances that the number of HIV/AIDS and other sexually transmitted diseases related cases may increase in Uganda, considering a reported shortage of the availability of condoms.

The reports state that the country’s ministry of health is denying it, but the fact is that Ugandans cannot easily get condoms when needed.

Read Also: BBNaija Provides Condoms For Housemates But No Bible, Quran

It was also reported that the shortage is as a result of the withdrawal of donor aid funding to the sector.

The East African country is said to require about 240 units of condoms in a year but has only 132 units available in 2019.

Tags from the story
Condom Shortage, uganda
0

You may also like

EFCC Lays Siege To Ex-Customs Comptroller-General, Dikko’s Home

Cult member dumped into Lagos Lagoon. Read full story here..

Don Jazzy

Don Jazzy calls on Osinbajo to look into matter of federal lawmaker physically abusing woman in Abuja

OMG!!!! Man sets his 15 year-old son on fire

Violence rocks Osun LG elections

Hausa man stabbed to death in Ogun State ( Find out what really happened )

#ZamfaraKillings: Measures government has put in place

Iggy Azalea Twerks Up a Storm in New Instagram Video

See the Five Young Armed Robbers Sentenced to 75 Years in Jail (Photo)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *