COZA Pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo, Detained In Police Custody In Abuja

Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) is currently being interrogated at Police Force CID Headquarters in Abuja over rape allegations made by Busola Dakolo.

Dakolos and Fatoyinbo
The Dakolos and Pastor Fatoyinbo

According to reports, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo has surrendered to security operatives and is currently being interrogated at Police Force CID Headquarters in Abuja over rape allegations made by Timi Dakolo’s wife, Busola Dakolo.

READ ALSO: Rape Allegation: Why I Boycotted PFN Panel — Biodun Fatoyinbo

Fatoyinbo is being interviewed by a team of four, led by Asst Commissioner of Police, Adaku Uche Anya.

Mrs. Dakolo an interview published in June accused Fatoyinbo of raping her when she was 17 years old, as a member of his church in Illorin.

The clergyman has since denied the allegation and accused Busola Dakolo and other women that have accused him of sexual molestation, of attempting to extort him.

