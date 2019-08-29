Cristiano Ronaldo’s Reaction To Lionel Messi Winning UEFA Best Forward Of The Year

Unarguably the best players on the planet in the last 10 years, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are known to be eternal rivals as the duo love to outshine each other at individual awards.

However, during the UEFA award on Thursday, Lionel Messi was awarded the best forward of the year while Cristiano Ronaldo was left unhappy.

While the Argentine stood up to go pick up his award, the camera zoomed Ronaldo’s face and it was not a pleasant one.

The duo have won the Ballon d’Or award five times apiece in the last 10 years.

Watch the video of his reaction below: