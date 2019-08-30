Curvy Actress, Moyo Lawal Twerks In Transparent Outfit (Video)

by Amaka

Curvy Nollywood Actress, Moyo Lawal, recently shared a video on social media that has got people talking.

Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal

In the now viral video, the popular actress, known for her big butt and hips, donned a transparent outfit, leaving little to the imagination, while she danced provocatively on a boat cruise.

Taking to Instagram, Lawal captioned the video:

“Please if you don’t like play play …. don’t watch , thank you ….. p.s can I just make a music video every night …. #Moyoorfierce”

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B1w9D5snK69/?igshid=ncn33ntnvdm8

