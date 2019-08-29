Curvy Actress, Nkechi Blessing Issues Stern Warning To Boyfriend Snatchers

by Olabanji

Actress, Nkechi Blessing has shared a post on her Instagram page that confirms she is in a relationship with actor Mike Adeyemi.

Nkechi Blessing and Boyfriend
Nkechi Blessing and Boyfriend, Mike Adeyemi

The actress who passionately kissed her boyfriend in public declared war against anyone with the intent of snatching her boyfriend.

In the post, the Yoruba actress who was celebrating her boyfriend sent a stern warning to ladies to keep away from her boo, explaining she loves hard.

Read the post below:

Nkechi Blessing
Nkechi Blessing
