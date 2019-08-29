Curvy Actress, Nkechi Blessing Issues Stern Warning To Boyfriend Snatchers

Actress, Nkechi Blessing has shared a post on her Instagram page that confirms she is in a relationship with actor Mike Adeyemi.

The actress who passionately kissed her boyfriend in public declared war against anyone with the intent of snatching her boyfriend.

READ ALSO: Between Omotola And Follower Who Questioned Her Marital Status

In the post, the Yoruba actress who was celebrating her boyfriend sent a stern warning to ladies to keep away from her boo, explaining she loves hard.

Read the post below: