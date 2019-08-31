Curvy Women Are Better Lovers And Great At Sex: Nollywood Actress

Curvy Nollywood actress, Amara Maduka, who once admitted to using sex toys to get the best orgasms, has advised women to do the same.

The Anambra State-born role interpreter had a chat with Saturday Beats, where she said,

“It’s not up for debate. I think it’s an established fact that curvy women are better lovers and great at sex. They are the juiciest so, technically, they’re the sweetest”.

Maduka explained that most men feel threatened by intimacy gadgets.

In her words,

“The controversy surrounding intimacy gadgets is really unnecessary to me. Men act like the toys are going to replace them but I don’t think it would. Eventually, a woman will need the warmth of a man and the toys won’t provide that. Toys are basically for emergency situations. When the human isn’t available and a girl has to help herself, a intimacy gadget comes in handy.

“It can also be useful when you just want to stay of relationships and put your life together. I will advise women to use intimacy gadgets. Instead of having to sleep with different men for satisfaction, you can give yourself same and in most cases, better orgasm”