Davido In Serious Dilema Over Newly Purchased Lambogini

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as ”Davido’‘ has taken to his Instagram page to announce the purchase of a new whip, Lamborgini, in the United State of America but with a dilemma.

According to the talented musical act, he is torn in between shipping the car to Nigeria and leaving it there. Which do you think is appropriate???

The singer recently revealed that he hasn’t driven a car in almost a year.

See what he posted below:

 

Keep here or ship to Naija??

