Did Yvonne Nelson Just Shade Her Baby Daddy?

Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson may have just shaded her baby daddy on social media after she confirmed they are no longer an item.

The mom of one confirmed she and her baby daddy have broken up during an intervuew with Andy Dotsy of Hitz FM few weeks ago.

Yvonne may have now shaded her British photographer baby daddy Jamie Roberts on Twitter after she took to her page to share the kind of fun she would love to have with her future boo.

In her words:

”Cant wait to stress my future boo when he’s taking countless photos of me like yo! Boo, you know my best angles get me that perfect shot. “