Did Yvonne Nelson Just Shade Her Baby Daddy?

by Temitope Alabi
Yvonne Nelson
Yvonne Nelson

Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson may have just shaded her baby daddy on social media after she confirmed they are no longer an item.

The mom of one confirmed she and her baby daddy have broken up during an intervuew with Andy Dotsy of Hitz FM few weeks ago.

Read Also: ‘I Am Now A Baby Mama’ – Yvonne Nelson Confirms Breakup

Yvonne may have now shaded her British photographer baby daddy Jamie Roberts on Twitter after she took to her page to share the kind of fun she would love to have with her future boo.

In her words:

”Cant wait to stress my future boo when he’s taking countless photos of me like yo! Boo, you know my best angles get me that perfect shot. “

Tags from the story
Jamie Roberts, yvonne nelson
0

You may also like

See The List Of The Top 15 ‘Nigerian Women of Vision’

See The List Of The Top 15 ‘Nigerian Women of Vision’

Fatoyinbo

Nigeria Is Sinking, Morally, Socially, Spiritually And Politically – Group

Open Letter: Igbo man Blasts Tonto Dike For Insulting Igbo men

O.C Ukeje cries out: “This is my Wife-To-Be o”

O.C Ukeje cries out: “This is my Wife-To-Be o”

Omawumi’s Husband Shares Adorable Photo Of Himself And Kids

Popular Indian Actor, Shashi Kapoor Is Dead

“Dear men, stop calling us ashawo” – Nigerian Lady

EFCC’s Former Twitter Handler, F-shaw Is Back In The Studio (Photos)

Man punches his wife to death after 2 years of marriage (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *