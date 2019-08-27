Die Hard IPOB Member Sits On The Floor Waiting For Buhari At Nigeria Embassy In Japan (Video)

A video making rounds online captures the moment a die-hard member of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) sat on the floor at the Nigeria Embassy in Japan.

The man refused to leave until President Buhari comes out.

Information Nigeria recalls some of the members stormed the residence of the Nigerian Ambassador to Japan with some police officers in a bid to arrest the Nigerian President.

One of the group members claimed the man in the Ambassador’s residence is an impostor and not President Buhari so they wanted to carry out a DNA test on him.

Watch the video below: