DJ Muse Brutalized By Police For Not Having Hangout App On His Phone

DJ Muse has cried out after he was attacked by a policeman whom he alleged punched him in the face all because he didn’t have a certain app on his phone.

In an Instagram post he shared, DJ Muse revealed that the incident which occurred around Ikeja.

The DJ expressed that the event left him speechless as he wondered why his failure to have a certain app on his phone could lead to the brutality he suffered.

See his post below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B1n-G_CAHC_/?igshid=y7e34k0sw658