DJ Muse Brutalized By Police For Not Having Hangout App On His Phone

by Olayemi Oladotun

DJ Muse has cried out after he was attacked by a policeman whom he alleged punched him in the face all because he didn’t have a certain app on his phone.

DJ Muse
DJ Muse

In an Instagram post he shared, DJ Muse revealed that the incident which occurred around Ikeja.

Also Read: sarsReactions Trail Killing Of Two Suspected Robbers By SARS Operatives

The DJ expressed that the event left him  speechless as he wondered why his failure to have a certain app on his phone could lead to the brutality he suffered.

See his post below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B1n-G_CAHC_/?igshid=y7e34k0sw658

