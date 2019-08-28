‘Do Not Leave Your Marriage Because Your Husband Cheated’ – Nigerian Man Advises Women

by Temitope Alabi

 

Divorce
Divorce

A Nigerian man, Damian Egbuna, on Wednesday caused a stir on social media after he took to his Facebook page to share his thoughts on marriage and cheating.

According to Damian, women should never leave their cheating husbands as those who have done it, now live in regret.

“Most divorced women regret their actions.

“Never leave your husband because he cheats.”

His post has since gotten many tongues wagging and replies coming with one particular response from a woman asking why she would leave when she is also cheating on the said cheat.

Guys, what do you think, should a woman stay with a cheating husband?

