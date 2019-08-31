EFCC Arrest 12 Fraudsters At Yahoo Yahoo School

Officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday apprehended 12 suspected internet fraudsters popularly known as Yahoo boys at a rented three-bedroom apartment in Ikotun area of Lagos.

The anti-graft agency announced that the suspected Internet fraudsters carried out their nefarious act in a rented three-bedroom apartment in Ikotun, Lagos which they used as a Yahoo Yahoo school.

The suspects arrested were identified as Oluwaseun Ogunbunmi, Haruna Yusuf , Olubori Hassan, Wasiu Idowu, Basit Adeniran, Aina Olajuwon, Okafor Joseph, David Ado, Olamide Ogunseye, Opeyemi Ahmed , Monsuru Amao, Taiwo Rasak.

“The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arrested 12 suspected Internet fraudsters in Lagos.

"The suspects-Oluwaseun Ogunbunmi, Haruna Yusuf , Olubori Hassan, Wasiu Idowu, Basit Adeniran, Aina Olajuwon, Okafor Joseph, David Ado, Olamide Ogunseye, Opeyemi Ahmed , Monsuru Amao, Taiwo Rasak- were arrested on Thursday, August 29, 2019 in a rented three-bedroom apartment in the Ikotun area of Lagos, where they used as a Yahoo Yahoo school."

“The arrest followed intelligence reports received from concerned members of the public about their alleged criminal activities.

“During the raid, some of the suspects attempted to flee by hiding on the roof of their apartment.

“Items recovered from the suspects include laptops and mobile phones.

“The suspect will soon be charged to court.”