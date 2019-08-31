EFCC Arrest Ponzi Scheme Operators Over N2bn Scam

Nineteen (19) staffs of a fake investment company floating an alleged Ponzi Scheme were apprehended by the operatives of EFCC in Port-Harcourt on Friday.

The company, Bluekey Investment Club is said to have defrauded members of the public to the sum of N2,000,000,000.

The company, which is located at Sonia Mall, 42 Woji Road, YKC Junction, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, was registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) as a Software Development and General Contracting Firm.

The company, however, turned into an interest-yielding Ponzi Scheme with 10% weekly returns on investment over 6 Months.

The Scheme also promised total returns of invested capital after six 6 Months.

There were five Principal Officers leading the firm which include, Princess Tsaroigbara( Public Relations Officer), Onwusa Frances Chineze( Accountant), Naabe Gunugu( Payment Confirmation Staff), Tambari Success( Customer Service) and Anorue Maureen( Receptionist).

The Chairman of the company, Neenwi Swanu was at large as at the time of arrest.

Many defrauded customers stormed the premises of the Company appealing for the intervention of the anti-graft body.