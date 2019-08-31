EFCC Arrests Two Suspects Wanted By The FBI

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 2 more suspects wanted by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The suspects identified as Ogbonnah Atoukaritou and Alpha Chidi Egbeonu were arrested in Port Harcourt and Owerri respectively.

Ogbonnah on his part was accused of being the leader of a loose “syndicate of fraudsters allegedly” which engages in business email compromise, Egbeonu on his part, reportedly defrauded a US- based victim, Goldberg Segalla LLP and other yet to be identified victims.

EFCC’s full statement reads thus;