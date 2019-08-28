El-Zakzaky And Iran Want To Convert Nigeria To Islamic State: FG

The Federal Government of Nigeria has alleged that the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky has the sole aim of establishing an Islamic State in Nigeria.

According to reports, the government alleged that the Iranian government is in full support of the cleric’s aim.

The government made these claims in a counter-affidavit it filed against IMN’s motion challenging the Federal High Court’s order of July 26 proscribing the group.

Justice Nkeonye Maha of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court who issued the proscription order, on Wednesday, fixed September 11 for the hearing of the motion filed on behalf of the IMN by Mr. Femi Falana (SAN).