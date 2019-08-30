Ex-BBnaija Housemate, Thelma Tears Social Media Apart With Topless Photo

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Thelma go topless in a photoshoot to campaign for her new skincare brand, LaThelma.
The reality star, who was evicted with Nelson, has delved into skincare line and in a promotional post, went topless.
The reality star joins a long list of former reality stars who have started their personal skincare brand such as BamBam, Nina to mention a few.
See her post below:
View this post on Instagram
I can recall vividly on several occasions people asking me the name of the cream that I use, and I told them that it would be revealed soon. Now the good news is this @lathelma_ Skin Care Ltd is all set to be launched this weekend online 😊 Our mission is to create unique skin care products that can offer our treasured customers total body care, quality, and value! Don’t forget my giveaway starts soon and u must be following @officialthelma_ and @lathelma_ . Osheyyy, my body is doing me dance, dance 💃🏼 in anticipation of my products launch😁