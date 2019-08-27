Falana Arraigned For Threatening To Kill Catholic Priest

A 39-year-old man, Yemi Falana, has appeared before an Ado Ekiti chief magistrate’s court for threatening to kill a Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Theophilus Olaiya.

According to police prosecutor, Johnson Okunade, the defendant committed the offence on August 22, 2019, at Araromi Obo in Igbemo-Ekiti in the Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

Okunade alleged that Falana unlawfully threatened to kill Olaiya with a knife, adding that he caused a breach of peace, which made him commit an offence contrary to Section 86 (2) of the Criminal Code, Cap C 16, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

On his part, Falana pleaded not guilty to the offences, while his counsel, Peter Oluwanisola, urged the court to grant him bail.

He assured the court that his client would not jump bail, and that Falana would avail himself for trial always.

The Chief Magistrate, Aderopo Adegboye, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

The chief magistrate adjourned the case until September 18 for further hearing.