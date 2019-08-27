Falana Arraigned For Threatening To Kill Catholic Priest

by Verity

A 39-year-old man, Yemi Falana, has appeared before an Ado Ekiti chief magistrate’s court for threatening to kill a Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Theophilus Olaiya.

According to police prosecutor, Johnson Okunade, the defendant committed the offence on August 22, 2019, at Araromi Obo in Igbemo-Ekiti in the Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

Okunade alleged that Falana unlawfully threatened to kill Olaiya with a knife, adding that he caused a breach of peace, which made him commit an offence contrary to Section 86 (2) of the Criminal Code, Cap C 16, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

On his part, Falana pleaded not guilty to the offences, while his counsel, Peter Oluwanisola, urged the court to grant him bail.

He assured the court that his client would not jump bail, and that Falana would avail himself for trial always.

The Chief Magistrate, Aderopo Adegboye, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.
The chief magistrate adjourned the case until September 18 for further hearing.

Tags from the story
Ado Ekiti Chief Magistrate’s Court, Rev. Fr. Theophilus Olaiya, Yemi Falana
0

You may also like

Atiku Visits Babangida In Minna

Government To Evacuate 10,000 From Flood-Prone Communities In Sokoto

House summons Spanish Ambassador over visa denial to Nigerian Athletes

Picture Of The Day: President Jonathan Behind His Desk Working Towards Transformation

Jonathan’s Detained Ex-CSO, Obuah Dispels Death Rumour, Says “I’m Alive And Well”

Fulani Herdsman Confesses To Boko Haram Membership

March 29, April 1 Declared As Public Holidays

PVC Collection: Niger Declares Friday, Monday Work Free Days

Man Arrested Over Wife’s Death

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *