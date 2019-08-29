Fani Kayode Reacts As Dangote Truck Kills 3 In Lagos

Peoples Democratic Party chieftain, Femi Fani Kayode, has shared that he was briefed on how a Dangote’s truck crushed three people to death on Wednesday.

Speaking via his Twitter handle, he said he was made to understand that the killings by the Dangote’s trucks occur regularly.

His words:

Three people crushed to death by a Dangote truck in Lagos yesterday. I am told that this is a regular occurrence with Dangote trucks. May God deliver us from the wiles of satan and the claws of evil and bloodthirsty men. May the souls of those that lost their lives rest in peace.

See what he tweeted below: