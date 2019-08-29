Fans Blast Olamide For Promoting His New Song With Half-Naked Lady

Popular indigenous rapper, Olamide is currently under fire for sharing a video of a lady dancing only in a swimsuit to promote his new song ‘Pawon’.

The award-winning Hip-Hop artiste had introduced a cover challenge tagged #PawonChallenge via his Instagram page for his latest single which when translated, it means ‘Kill Them’.

Fans have blasted the father of three for putting out the video while others have crutucized the lady for dancing half-naked.

Watch the video and see the reactions below: