Femi Adesina Lied, Buhari Not In Japan — IPOB

The leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) says reports by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari that the president is in Japan to participate in the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7) holding in the City of Yokohama is false.

The proscribed IPOB in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, IPOB alleged that pictures and videos flooding the media of Buhari in Japan were Photoshop and doctored clips.

The statement reads: “I am ashamed that supposedly reputable media houses and a few other popular newspapers, knowingly or unknowingly allowed themselves to become conduit in the propagation of deliberate falsehood designed to deceive the public into believing that Jubri-Buhari is in Japan when clearly he was in Oman.

“This model of governance is now regular and extensive use of fake photo-shopped images and digitally altered videos is the reason why Nigeria can never move forward, becomes a developed nation or be regarded as a civilised country.

Read Also: ‘Jobless’ Buhari Leaves Nigeria To Wait For Japanese PM To Return From G-7 Summit: Omokri

“No sane country can function on lies and expect to survive the consequential backlash from the righteous majority. What APC and Fulani cabal have done throughout their rule is to entrench the repugnant culture of Oluwale (the home of document forgery is Africa) into Aso Rock. They may have succeeded in deceiving their fellow Nigerians but they cannot deceive us Biafrans.”