Femi Adesina Lied, Buhari Not In Japan — IPOB

by Valerie Oke
IPOB Members
IPOB Members

The leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) says reports by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari that the president is in Japan to participate in the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7) holding in the City of Yokohama is false.

The proscribed IPOB in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, IPOB alleged that pictures and videos flooding the media of Buhari in Japan were Photoshop and doctored clips.

The statement reads: “I am ashamed that supposedly reputable media houses and a few other popular newspapers, knowingly or unknowingly allowed themselves to become conduit in the propagation of deliberate falsehood designed to deceive the public into believing that Jubri-Buhari is in Japan when clearly he was in Oman.

“This model of governance is now regular and extensive use of fake photo-shopped images and digitally altered videos is the reason why Nigeria can never move forward, becomes a developed nation or be regarded as a civilised country.

Read Also: ‘Jobless’ Buhari Leaves Nigeria To Wait For Japanese PM To Return From G-7 Summit: Omokri

“No sane country can function on lies and expect to survive the consequential backlash from the righteous majority. What APC and Fulani cabal have done throughout their rule is to entrench the repugnant culture of Oluwale (the home of document forgery is Africa) into Aso Rock. They may have succeeded in deceiving their fellow Nigerians but they cannot deceive us Biafrans.”

Tags from the story
IPOB, japan, Muhammadu Buhari
0

You may also like

APC rally disrupted as protesters stone Governor, senator, reps, other dignitaries

Did Rwanda President, Paul Kagame, Just Diss Buhari??? - See What He Told Him

Did Rwanda President, Paul Kagame, Just Diss Buhari? – See What He Told Him

Northern Elder supports Senator Aisha Alhassan public support for Atiku Abubakar

NBA Round up; Spurs extend 50 winning streak

North Korea President orders for the mass production of missiles

Theresa May risks losing seat after outcome of election

DJ Cuppy buys new Rolls Royce

DJ Cuppy buys new Rolls Royce

LASG seals Lekki based church for building without consent

Retired Police, three women rescued by Nigeria Army in Niger State

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *