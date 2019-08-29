Few Criminals Abroad Do Not Represent Nigerian Values: Buhari

by Temitope Alabi
Buhari
President Buhari

President Buhari has broken his silence on the 77 Nigerians recently arrested by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, for online scam.

According to the president, the criminals do not represent the values of a majority of Nigerians.

Buhari made this known while meeting with leaders of the Nigerian Community living in Japan on the sidelines of the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7).

Read Also: Arrest Of 77 Nigerians By FBI A Big Scar On Us All: Presidency

“Let me also say that there are few Nigerians in the Diaspora that are giving us a bad name by engaging in criminal activities. These Nigerians are a minority, they do not represent the values of our country, and I plead with them to change their ways.

We will not condone any crime whether at home or abroad, and we will also not allow these Nigerians define us as a people with a reputation for criminality.”

“I am personally very happy that there are millions of Nigerians all over the world, like you here, who are truly making us proud”.

 

