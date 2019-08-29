FG Reduces Visa Charges For Americans 24hrs After US Increased Visa Fee For Nigerians

Barely 24 hours after the US authorities increased the cost of visa application for Nigerians under a “tit for tat policy”, the federal government has announced a reduction in the amount to be paid by citizens of the U.S seeking Nigerian visas.

On Tuesday, the US consulate in a statement had said the country was “reciprocating” the extra fee the Nigerian government charges its citizens for visa.

According to the U.S consulate, Nigerians who have already been granted visa would pay the extra cost.

However, on Wednesday, Rauf Aregbesola, minister of interior, announced that the visa fee of Americans had been reduced.

“The attention of the Ministry of Interior has been drawn to the introduction of reciprocity of Visa Fees by the United States of America. The Ministry acknowledges that there were engagements with the United States Embassy on the issue and in the aftermath, a Committee was set up to conduct due diligence in line with the Ministry’s extant policy on the reciprocity of Visa fees,” the statement read.

“The Committee had concluded its assignment and submitted a Report but the issuance of authorisation for its recommendations was delayed due to transition processes in the Ministry at the policy level.

“The Honourable Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has approved the decrease of Visa charges payable by US citizens in line with reciprocity policy as recommended by the Committee.

“Accordingly, the Comptroller-General of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede, has been directed to implement the decrease in Nigeria’s Visa charges to US Citizens with effect from Thursday, 29th August 2019.”