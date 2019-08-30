Final Year Student Shot Dead By Rival Cult Group After His Last Exam In Lagos

by Olabanji

A final year student of Accounting at the Federal College of Education (Technical), Akoka, Lagos, an affiliate of the University of Benin has been shot dead by suspected rival cultists.

Ajayi Samuel
The deceased, Ajayi Samuel

Ajayi Samuel, also known as Preacher, was killed during the final students signing on Wednesday.

According to reports, some cultists had stormed the school during the final students signing out and shot sporadically in the air before leaving.

However, they returned and trailed Samuel who was said to be the only one at the canteen where he had gone to eat.

While stepping out of the canteen, Samuel was shot in the neck.

Immediately the news of his death got home, his dad and mom rushed to the scene, crying.

His body has since been evacuated by the police.

