Former Super Eagles Striker, Friday Ekpo, Presented With Car Gift

by Eyitemi
A new video has emerged on social media wherein Friday Ekpo, a former Super Eagles of Nigeria midfielder, was presented with a cheque and a car.

According to the presenters of the gifts, they said they are tired of the former midfielder hopping on bikes after training sessions.

The talented midfielder currently works as a technical crew with UKOD football club.

Watch the video of the cheque presentation below:

Friday Ekpo was regarded as one of the best midfielders in Nigeria during his active playing days.

