Four South African Police Arrested Over Murder Of Nigerian Buisness Man

The South African government have confirmed the arrest of 4 police officers over the murder of a Nigerian businessman residing in the country, Pius Ezekwem.

46-year-old Pius who owned a chain of bread and breakfast guesthouses in the Eastern Cape Province in South Africa, was murdered last weekend in the presence of his family members in his home. Pius was killed by 8 police officers.

According to reports, the officers had picked the deceased up from a Nigerian eatery where he was hanging out with other Nigerians.

They then drove him to his home and shot him dead.

Following a protest from the Nigerian government after the S.A government refsued to arrest anyone in connection to the murder, four police officers have now been arrested and will be charged to court.

Abike Dabiri has given an update on the case via her Twitter handle.