Frodd Caught Washing Esther’s Bra Again (Photos)

by Amaka

Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem housemate, Frodd, was recently seen washing his love interest, Esther’s bra and undies.

Frodd and Esther
Big Brother Naija housemates, Frodd and Esther

This didn’t sit well with Nigerians who expressed their displeasure that the BBNaija contestant stooped so low as to wash the undies of a woman who has no feelings for him.

Information Nigeria recalls the former Head of House had made it clear to the investment banker that she was not the perfect woman for him.

See the photo and reactions below:

Frodd

Tags from the story
Esther, frodd
0

