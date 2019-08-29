Fuji Icon Kollington Ayinla Loses His Wife

by Temitope Alabi
Kollington Ayinla and Wife
Kollington Ayinla And Wife

Fuji music veteran, General Kollington Ayinla, is bereaved as a new report has confirmed that the icon just lost his wife.

According to reports, Lady Olabode Sulu-Ilori, 58, died at her family house in Agege, Lagos, on Tuesday.

The deceased who was a Christian businesswoman bore a child for General Kollington Ayinla.

According to family sources, funeral arrangements have been made at the RCCG Amazing Grace zonal headquarters, Oke-Koto, Agege, while reception holds at Consort Hall, Ipaja Road, Agege, Lagos.

