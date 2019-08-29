Fuji Legend, Kollington Ayinla Loses Wife

by Eyitemi

 

Ayinla and the deceased
Legendary and foremost Fugi singer, General Kollington Ayinla, has lost one of his wives named Olabode Sulu-Ilori.

She was aged 58-year-old until her demise.

According to reports, the deceased, who is said to be a businesswoman, died at her family house in Oke-Koto area of Agege, Lagos state.

The marriage between Kollington and the deceased is said to have produced a lovely daughter.

According to family sources, she would be buried according to Christians rite at the RCCG Amazing Grace zonal headquarters, Oke-Koto, Agege, while reception holds at Consort Hall, Ipaja Road, Agege, Lagos.

Tags from the story
Kollington Ayinla
0

