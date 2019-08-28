FUNAAB Student Receives Hilarious Message From A Thief After Phone Got Stolen

by Olayemi Oladotun

A student of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) shared a hilarious and solemn message he got from a fellow student who stole his phone.

The victim tried reaching out to the person who stole phone, but it appeared that he/she had made up his/her mind never to return the phone due to past experiences.

The alleged thief claimed his/her phone had been stolen twice since being admitted into the University and has decided to steal someone else’s since they all decided to be mad and keep the cycle moving.

The thief urged the grieving victim to steal someone else’s as he wished him success in his upcoming chemistry test.

See the thief’s message below:

FUNAAB Thief

