Ganduje Vows To Sue Wike For Allegedly Demolishing Mosque In Rivers

by Valerie Oke
Governor Ganduje
Kano State Governor Ganduje

Kano State governor, Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, has vowed to sue Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike for allegedly demolishing Rainbow Town Central Mosque located at the Trans-Amadi Area of Port Harcourt.

Read Also: Mosque Demolition: Wike’s Attitude Despicable, Unruly: Shekarau

In a statement made public by Abba Anwar,  Chief Press Secretary to the Kano state government, Ganduje describes the move as shocking.

Part of the Statement reads:

“As a government, we have started touching appropriate quarters against the demolition.

“Kano state is known for peaceful coexistence between Muslims and Christians, we should, therefore, improve on that and remain calm and peaceful. People should live peacefully with one another.”

