Gani Adams Reveals OPC May Join Partisan Politics Soon

The National Coordinator Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), Gani Adams, has revealed that the OPC may soon join partisan politics.

According to Adams, the move is aimed at liberating the Yoruba nation from poverty and injustice.

The OPC coordinator made this known on Thursday speaking at the 25th anniversary of the socio-cultural group in Lagos.

“Without mincing words, let me say categorically that the next few months will determine whether we will remain politically neutral or partisan.

“Do not forget that what gave birth to OPC was a struggle for the revalidation of June 12, 1993 election.

“From there, we went to demand the total restructuring of the country.

“The most recent irreducible for those who have followed this restructuring is for the government to implement the recommendations of the National Conference convened by the administration of Goodluck Jonathan.

“It is in light of this that I say that in the next few months, if there is no tangible evidence that this country will be restructured, then OPC will become partisan.

“We are still keeping the details to our chest. However, with a membership of over 6 million, even if its members of the legislature at the federal and state levels that we are able to produce, we will be in a position to influence what happens in government at all levels. Time for ‘siddon look ‘ is over.’