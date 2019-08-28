Governor Dave Umahi Sacks Information Commissioner For Lack Of Performance

A new report has confirmed that Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State has sacked the state’s Commissioner for information and orientation, Ken Uhuo.
A statement by Dr Kenneth Ugbala, Secretary to the State Government (SSG) confirmed this, adding that Ken Uhuo was dismissed because he lacked direction in the performance of his official duties.
Read Also: PDP governor Umahi seeking re-election donates N5m to his rival APC governorship candidate in Ebonyi state
“The state government wishes to thank Uhuo for services rendered so far as commissioner”, said Ugbala, adding that he may re-evaluate and place Uhuo in another position fit and suitable for him.
“Uhuo is directed to hand over all property of government in his possession to the next officer in rank in the ministry on or before the close of work on Aug. 28,” Ugbala said.
Uhuo becomes the third member of the state executive council to be penalised since the inauguration of Gov David Umahi for a second term in office on May 29.