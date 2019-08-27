Governor Wike Denies Demolishing Mosque in Rivers

by Onyinye

Governor of Rivers state Nyesom Wike has debunked media reports that his government demolished the Trans-Amadi Central Mosque in Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital.

Governor Wike said there was no mosque on ground, hence, nothing was demolished. He said this in a statement released this afternoon while addressing journalists at the location of the said mosque on Biambo Street Off, School Road by Mami Market Junction, near Rainbow Estate

“I received calls from several prominent Nigerians on the fake news being circulated online. I have come here with reporters and you can see there was no mosque here. It is most unfortunate that fickle-minded persons will claim that a Mosque was demolished at this place when no Mosque existed here. The story was concocted by mischief makers to score cheap points”. he said

Governor Wike explained that some persons started erecting illegal foundation at the disputed land, even though they had no approval to embark on any construction work.

The Governor warned Muslims in the state not to allow themselves be used by disgruntled politicians as the false report was planted by mischief makers to create disaffection within the state.

