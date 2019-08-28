Grandma Unconscious After Being Flogged Mercilessly By Police

by Verity
IGP
IGP Adamu

A grandmother, identified as Mrs Bisi Ogedegbe, is lying unconscious in a hospital in Benin, Edo State, after she was flooded with a belt by a DPO in the State who detained her daughter.

According to the report, the woman’s daughter was detained in the police station for no reason and the woman who was assaulted by the DPO had gone there when the assault occurred.

The circumstances that led to the assault are still unknown but the woman was taken to a hospital by the police after she became unconscious.

Cases of police brutality and assault have reason to a worrisome level in recent times with Nigerians and rights activists calling for a proper reform of the police force before things get out of hand.

Tags from the story
Bisi Ogedegbe, police brutality
0

