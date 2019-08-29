Gunmen Kill Catholic Priest, Set Him Ablaze

A Catholic priest, Reverend Father David Tanko has reportedly been ambushed, killed and set on fire in his car at Kufai Amadu in Takum local government area of Taraba state.

According to reports, he was said to be on his was to Takum local government where he was scheduled to attend a peace meeting on how to end the lingering crisis between Tiv and Jukum with other clergymen when he was ambushed.

Confirming the incident, Shiban Tikari, chairman of the council, alleged that he must have been attacked by the Tiv militias.