Harvard Student Sues Ugandan President For Blcoking Him On Social Media

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has been sued by a Harvard student for blocking him on Twitter.

The man Mr Hillary Innocent Seguya Taylor, a Ugandan, did not only sued the president but went ahead to sue the government spokesperson Ofwono Opondo and the police Chief Political Commissar Asan Kasingye. According to him, he sued them because they all blocked him from accessing their official Twitter accounts.

Read Also: Uganda To Issue Birth Certificates To Cows

In his lawsuit which has been filed before the High Court in the capital Kampala, Mr Seguya stated that he is a Ugandan citizen pursuing a Master’s degree in International Relations.

In the lawsuit he claimed the President and the two officials use their Twitter accounts as public forums to share information about activities of their state-mandated functions and thus blocking him is “illegal, improper and irrational”.

He went on to say he is a citizen living abroad.

“Before being blocked, I used the same Twitter social media platform handles to communicate my views, dismays and suggestions to the respective officers,” Mr Seguya states adding that after being blocked he can no longer see tweets on the respective accounts and therefore “not capable of contacting, replying, liking, tagging, retweeting and knowing the public information thereon or commenting on the same.”

He went on to say his Twitter handle, @HillaryTaylorVI, was blocked by the accounts on July 20, July 30 and August 8, and was done without giving him notice.

Seguya is now seeking an order to be unblocked as well as general damages for the inconvenience caused.