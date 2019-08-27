‘He Is Sweet Inside And Out’ – Lady Who Went On Date With Zlatan Ibile Gives Report

Bolanle the young lady who went on a dinner date with Zlatan has taken to social media to give a report if their date.

Sharing photos from their date, Bolanle stated just how sweet Zlatna really is.

We could recall, Zlatan while promoting his new song “Bolanle”, told his fans to tag any lady who bears Bolanle as his plan is to take her out on a date to which he did and even went one step further to buy her a N750k bag.

Giving a report on their date, Bolanle wrote;

“Zlatan is one of the most real people I have met all my life, he is sweet inside and out, a blessing to us all, I appreciate everything and may God continue to bless you “