Housewife Kills Husband To Remarry Ex-Husband In Kebbi

A housewife identified as Auta Dogo Singe in Bagudo local government area of Kebbi State has reportedly killed her new husband so that she could go back to her former husband.

According to reports, the suspect conspired with one Garba Hassan and Sahabi Garba to kill her husband, Abdullahi Shaho to remarry her former husband.

The Commissioner of Police, the Police Command headquarters in Birnin Kebbi, Garba Muhammed Danjuma said the woman’s former husband was one Idris Garba a resident of Tugar Bature village at Illo district area of the local government.

He said the housewife and the two men she conspired with have been arrested.

“They will soon appear in court,” the CP added.