How Homosexuality Started In Africa – Jidenna (Video)

Popular US-Nigerian singer, Jidenna has stated that homosexuality has always existed in Africa and part of its culture, not something that was imported by Europeans.

The US singer made this known in an interview pointing out that African leaders are hypocrites for saying homosexuality is a foreign to Africans.

The singer expressed that the current mode of dressing in suits, using Iphones and speaking English language is the alien thing in Africa not homosexuality.

