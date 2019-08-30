How Jesus Insulted Men Old Enough To Be His Father: Daddy Freeze

Popular On-Air Personality(OAP), Daddy Freeze has shared that Jesus Christ once insulted people old enough to be his “fathers”.

Daddy Freeze made this revelation after one of his followers on Instagram said: “Christ never insulted before answering questions.

The OAP in his response quoted Mattew 23:17 where Jesus Christ said: you blind fools! Which is greater: The gold or the temple that makes the gold sacred.

Read Also: Between Daddy Freeze And Hungry Follower Who Begged Him For N800 To Buy Kerosene

He further explained that the people Jesus Christ was referring to in the scripture were old to be his fathers.

See their exchange below: