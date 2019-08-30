How Jesus Insulted Men Old Enough To Be His Father: Daddy Freeze

by Eyitemi
Daddy Freeze
Popular On-Air Personality(OAP), Daddy Freeze has shared that Jesus Christ once insulted people old enough to be his “fathers”.

Daddy Freeze made this revelation after one of his followers on Instagram said: “Christ never insulted before answering questions.

The OAP in his response quoted Mattew 23:17 where Jesus Christ said: you blind fools! Which is greater: The gold or the temple that makes the gold sacred.

He further explained that the people Jesus Christ was referring to in the scripture were old to be his fathers.

